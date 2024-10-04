Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,681 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.78% of TechTarget worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $668.25 million, a P/E ratio of -93.56, a PEG ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

