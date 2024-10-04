Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

