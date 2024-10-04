Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 124,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

