Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Flywire worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

View Our Latest Report on FLYW

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.