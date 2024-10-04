Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.02 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $24,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

