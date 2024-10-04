Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.68 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Capital City Bank Group worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

CCBG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $565.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

