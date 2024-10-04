Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Elme Communities worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elme Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 162.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elme Communities by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELME stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on ELME

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.