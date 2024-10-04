Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,166 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,041.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $753.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

