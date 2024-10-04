Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

