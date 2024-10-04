Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 139,761 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Royalty Pharma worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,481,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

