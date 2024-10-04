Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,051 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

