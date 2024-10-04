Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 74,219 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 43.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

