Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 871.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

