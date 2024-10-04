Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.61% of Liquidity Services worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,526.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

