Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 108,632 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LILA

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.