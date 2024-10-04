Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 185,598 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.41% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $24.76 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

