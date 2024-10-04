Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,054 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.49% of Stoneridge worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 58,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE SRI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $19.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens started coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

