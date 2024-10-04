Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,999 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Jack in the Box worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

