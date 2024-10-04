Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 754 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $24,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $39.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

