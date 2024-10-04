Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.25 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

