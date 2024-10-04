Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.