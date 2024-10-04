Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,786. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

