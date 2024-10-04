Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Decreased by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 15.9% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

