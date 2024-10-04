Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 17592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

