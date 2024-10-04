Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 34037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

