Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 422005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.