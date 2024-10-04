Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE DIN opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

