Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 559,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 535,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.69.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $874.04 million, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

