Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,343,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 7,615,325 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $55.85.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

