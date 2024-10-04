Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the typical volume of 485 call options.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CHAU traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
