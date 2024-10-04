Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the typical volume of 485 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHAU traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

