Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 6,714,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,853,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

