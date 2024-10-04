Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $94.62. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 567,328 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $928.02 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.