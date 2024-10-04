Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 1,783 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

GUSH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.22. 459,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

