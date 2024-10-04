Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 19,087,303 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.