Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 19,087,303 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

