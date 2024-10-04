Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQE stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.