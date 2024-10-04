discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 569 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 577 ($7.72). 115,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 201,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.84).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.78) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £30,630.60 ($40,971.91). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,100.00). Also, insider Simon Gibbins bought 5,005 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($40,971.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,383 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,766. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
