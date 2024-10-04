Distil (LON:DIS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 1456057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Distil Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

