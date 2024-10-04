Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) vs. PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Financial Contrast

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group N/A N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0.53% -15.01% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $3.11 billion 1.89 $112.87 million N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.15 $5.16 million $0.36 28.03

PACS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PACS Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

PACS Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. Given PACS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACS Group is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Summary

PACS Group beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

