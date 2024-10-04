DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Head to Head Review

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Etsy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $707.64 million 3.63 $148.96 million $0.44 19.70 Etsy $2.77 billion 2.19 $307.57 million $2.19 23.70

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DLocal has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DLocal and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 7 2 0 2.22 Etsy 4 12 7 1 2.21

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $70.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.41%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Etsy.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 18.76% 34.35% 13.95% Etsy 10.36% -51.94% 12.29%

Summary

Etsy beats DLocal on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

