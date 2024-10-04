Doliver Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 328.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

REFI stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.