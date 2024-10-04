Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 10,470 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

