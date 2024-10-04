Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $510.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.11. 272,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,210. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.10. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after buying an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,296,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.