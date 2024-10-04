Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 14,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 46,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.