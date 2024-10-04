Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 7,500 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 7,500 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.96, for a total value of C$1,252,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,174.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total value of C$2,855,150.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total transaction of C$1,706,874.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00.

RY stock traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$165.83. 428,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,697. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$169.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$147.95.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8820355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.38.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

