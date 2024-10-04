Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $26.89 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $620.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

