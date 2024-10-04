Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.11). 121,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 305,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.11).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £155.10 million and a PE ratio of 1,413.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.63.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($31,300.16). Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

