DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

DKNG stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.62. 1,284,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,954. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

