Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 58,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 424,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,542 in the last ninety days. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 16.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 42.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

