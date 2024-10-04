Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$326,975.04 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE:D.UN remained flat at C$22.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.28.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

