Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,212. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

